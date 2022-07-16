Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD
Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Gundanna's Office Locations
Brazos Spine3106 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-1815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bellville Clinic44 N Cummings St # 107, Bellville, TX 77418 Directions (979) 693-1815Thursday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital
- CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He dip my hip surgery and it worked great relieved alot of pain
About Dr. Mukund Gundanna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730156811
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
