See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Crown Point, IN
Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (101)
Map Pin Small Crown Point, IN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD

Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital.

Dr. Komanduri works at Mukund Komanduri in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Mokena, IL and Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
Dr. Michael Stuart, MD
4.3 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Brett Freedman, MD
Dr. Brett Freedman, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Komanduri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MK Orthopedics LLC
    11360 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 600-4656
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MK Orthopaedics
    9475 Bormet Dr, Mokena, IL 60448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 741-6900
  3. 3
    MK ORthopaedics Bolingbrook Office
    396 Remington Blvd Ste 131, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 679-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pinnacle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Komanduri?

    Sep 23, 2021
    When I started seeing Dr. Komanduri, I was shekels about having surgery on my hands. He told me what he was going to do and what to expect after the surgery. He is very turles,and he explains everything, so you can understand it. I was so glad that Dr. Redding told me to go and see him. I recommend Dr. Komanduri is the best . I am doing great, I fill good about my hands. I did go through Therapy, and I have complete that to. Keep up the great work that you do Dr. Komanduri. I Love his staff. They are so professional in what they do.Love you guys. Beth,Melissa, Christine,Veidie.
    Sheryl Taylor — Sep 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Komanduri to family and friends

    Dr. Komanduri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Komanduri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD.

    About Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619904604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komanduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Komanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Komanduri has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komanduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Komanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komanduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komanduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komanduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.