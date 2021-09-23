Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komanduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukund Komanduri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pinnacle Hospital.
MK Orthopedics LLC11360 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 600-4656Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
MK Orthopaedics9475 Bormet Dr, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (815) 741-6900
MK ORthopaedics Bolingbrook Office396 Remington Blvd Ste 131, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 679-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Pinnacle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
When I started seeing Dr. Komanduri, I was shekels about having surgery on my hands. He told me what he was going to do and what to expect after the surgery. He is very turles,and he explains everything, so you can understand it. I was so glad that Dr. Redding told me to go and see him. I recommend Dr. Komanduri is the best . I am doing great, I fill good about my hands. I did go through Therapy, and I have complete that to. Keep up the great work that you do Dr. Komanduri. I Love his staff. They are so professional in what they do.Love you guys. Beth,Melissa, Christine,Veidie.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Komanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komanduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komanduri has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komanduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komanduri speaks French, Spanish and Telugu.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Komanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komanduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komanduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komanduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.