Dr. Mukund Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U.
7hills Medical PC4901 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 435-4944
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
I forgot to read Dr. Patel as five stars when I sent in my review
- 56 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1578537304
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Med Coll, Baroda U
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
