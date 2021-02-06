Overview

Dr. Mukund Venu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Venu works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.