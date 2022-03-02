Overview of Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD

Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gondar College Of Medical Sciences, Addis Ababa University|University of Gondar and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Fissha works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL and Deltona, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.