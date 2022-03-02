Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fissha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD
Overview of Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD
Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gondar College Of Medical Sciences, Addis Ababa University|University of Gondar and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Fissha works at
Dr. Fissha's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Williston Park Point910 Williston Park Pt Ste 2050, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Orange City1061 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Center at Saxon1565 Saxon Blvd Ste 203, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was introduced to Dr. Fissha several years ago when I was admitted to the Oviedo hospital with AFIB. He was extremely professional, caring and through. He took the time to explain what was going on and listened to my concerns. During my follow-up visit(s), he has continued to be very caring and always takes the time to explain current and future treatment options. I have met many cardiologists over the years, as both my parents had heart issues, and Dr. Fissha is genuinely one of the best.
About Dr. Mulugeta Fissha, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1790827715
Education & Certifications
- Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Sinai Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University/ Sinai Hospital Program
- Gondar College Of Medical Sciences, Addis Ababa University|University of Gondar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fissha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fissha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fissha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fissha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fissha has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fissha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fissha speaks Amharic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fissha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fissha.
