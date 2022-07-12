Dr. Mulugeta Kassahun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassahun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mulugeta Kassahun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mulugeta Kassahun, MD
Dr. Mulugeta Kassahun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Kassahun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kassahun's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 384-1468
-
2
Urology Specialists of Nevada58 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 936-3468
-
3
Urology Specialists of Nevada8410 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 384-1581
-
4
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 383-0386Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Pipefitters
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassahun?
I was surprised at the reviews regarding Dr K. It was the antithesis of my experience. I first saw Dr K two years ago after realizing the miracle prostrate meds hawked on TV by out of work athletes was a large pile of matter traditionally provided by well fed bovines. Dr K was polite and empathetic. He prescribed meds which, although effective, caused a unintended result of a Blood Pressure drop. Although not life threatening, I called the ofc, I was given another script the same day which did not result in a significant BP drop. I even got a follow up call to check up on my new script. My wife and I are both on the "danger do not get covid list". My script needs updating and I will let you know how the visit goes.
About Dr. Mulugeta Kassahun, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922044395
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassahun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassahun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassahun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassahun works at
Dr. Kassahun has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassahun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassahun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassahun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassahun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassahun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.