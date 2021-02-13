Dr. Mumnoon Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumnoon Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mumnoon Haider, MD
Dr. Mumnoon Haider, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, Multan, Punjab, Pakistan and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haider's Office Locations
-
1
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 856-5991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?
Dr. Haider is willing to try different approaches in medication regimen to maximize response. Listens closely to patient’s history and current physiological indicators.
About Dr. Mumnoon Haider, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1326255308
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, Mi
- Mayo Hospital East Medical &amp; West Surgical Ward, Lahore, Pakistan
- Nishtar Medical College, Multan, Punjab, Pakistan
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Plasmapheresis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.