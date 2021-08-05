See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mumtaj Chand, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mumtaj Chand, MD

Dr. Mumtaj Chand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Chand works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Chicago
    7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 763-1126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2021
    My daughter has been visiting Dr. Chand since she was born. Dr. Chand is such an amazing, professional Pediatrician that works very well with my child. She has a gentle way of calming my child down and helping her feel comfortable. Dr. Chand always answers my questions thoroughly without rushing us out. She always returns our phone calls promptly. Appointments can be made very easily, without any hassle. We never have to wait hours and hours to be called in to the room. My husband and I are so happy to have our daughter visit a doctor that is so knowledgable and patient! She asks the right questions and brings up concerns when necessary. Dr. Chand truly cares about the well being of our daughter. We would highly recommend her if you are looking for an amazing Pediatrician!!
    Madison — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Mumtaj Chand, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1801258322
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mumtaj Chand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chand works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chand’s profile.

    Dr. Chand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

