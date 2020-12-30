Overview of Dr. Mumtaz George, MD

Dr. Mumtaz George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Universidad De Granada, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. George works at Birmingham Royal Oak Medical Group, Royal Oak, MI in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.