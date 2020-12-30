Dr. Mumtaz George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz George, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mumtaz George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Universidad De Granada, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Birmingham Royal Oak Medical Group, Royal Oak, MI5130 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-9500
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Caring compassionate knowledgeable and he treated me successfully
- Internal Medicine
- English, Albanian
- 1265523302
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
- Universidad De Granada, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George speaks Albanian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
