Overview

Dr. Mumtaz Mohidin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mohidin works at Mohidin & Dar Mds in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.