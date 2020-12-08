Dr. Mumtaz Mohidin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohidin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz Mohidin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mumtaz Mohidin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mohidin works at
Shabeer A Dar. M.d.p.c.431 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 376-1101
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mumtaz Mohidin is a great doctor and an excelent human being that sincirly cares about about her patients.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1689625253
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mohidin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohidin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohidin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohidin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohidin speaks Hindi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohidin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohidin.
