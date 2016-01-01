Dr. Mumtaz Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz Raza, MD
Overview
Dr. Mumtaz Raza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from People Med Coll.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mumtaz Raza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hosp-U Ill Coll Med
- Winnebago Mental Hlth Inst
- People Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza speaks Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.