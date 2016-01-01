Dr. Mumtaz Tabbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz Tabbaa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mumtaz Tabbaa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Locations
Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 755-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mumtaz Tabbaa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306879036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbaa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabbaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabbaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabbaa has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabbaa speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbaa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbaa, there are benefits to both methods.