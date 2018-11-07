Overview

Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Jafar works at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in New Paltz, NY and Modena, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.