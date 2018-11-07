See All Cardiologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Jafar works at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in New Paltz, NY and Modena, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-1188
  2. 2
    Drs Tardio and Romano PC
    222 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-1188
  3. 3
    Hudson Valley Heart Center
    2044 State Route 32, Modena, NY 12548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-1188
  4. 4
    Mid-hudson Valley Early Education Center
    115 Delafield St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 790-2020
  5. 5
    Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)
    1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-1188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2018
    Dr. Jafar is a great doctor. He's brilliant in his field, very kind, gentle and takes his job, and his patients' care, very seriously. He did my TAVR procedure and the results are superior. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Karen in NY — Nov 07, 2018
    About Dr. Mumtazuddin Jafar, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1790758688
    Education & Certifications

    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    • Meharry Medical College
    • Interventional Cardiology
