Dr. Munaf Shamji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munaf Shamji, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Shamji works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Medical Group16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 904-6782Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Jane Frey MD Facc4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 215, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 995-3132
-
3
Thompson Robert E. M.d.14124 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 904-6782
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit with Dr. Shamji, I was impressed with the friendly, professional, respectful treatment by Dr. Shamji and the medical staff. I trust Dr. Shamji to make the best use of his medical studies and experience to advance the quality of my heart health and my general well being. Trust is essential for me because I’ve spent years recovering from bad medical practices. Dr. Shamji and his team are aware of the importance of creating an inviting atmosphere. Respect is also very important to me. It is easy to recognize through eye contact, body language and how one’s voice is used. I give Dr. Shamji 5 stars! I am positive that the quality is his treatment provides a physical benefit.
About Dr. Munaf Shamji, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1174587224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
