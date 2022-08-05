Dr. Munah Hawila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munah Hawila, MD
Overview of Dr. Munah Hawila, MD
Dr. Munah Hawila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Hawila's Office Locations
Munah Hawila MD1140 Business Center Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 932-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hawila has been my urologist for over two decades. I have a team of All Star specialists recommended to me by my primary care physician, and Dr. Hawila is the captain of this team. I trust him implicitly with my urology health care and will rue the day that he retires some day. Cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Munah Hawila, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205904315
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hawila has seen patients for Epididymitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawila speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawila.
