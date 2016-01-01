Dr. Munawar Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munawar Alavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Munawar Alavi, MD
Dr. Munawar Alavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Touro Infirmary
Dr. Alavi's Office Locations
Munawar Alavi200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 365, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 477-1258Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Munawar Alavi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1851334403
Education & Certifications
- Touro Infirmary
- Civil Hospital|Mckeesport Hospital
- St Francis General Hospital - Pittsburgh|St Francis General Hospital-Pittsburgh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alavi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.