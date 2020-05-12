Overview

Dr. Munawar Azam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Azam works at YOUR HEALTH INC, east greenwich RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.