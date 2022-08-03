See All Pain Medicine Doctors in London, KY
Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Kentucky Spine And Pain Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pain Relief
    2135 Highway 30 Byp Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 877-4560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 03, 2022
    This guy has a good "bedside" manner. He has a sense of humor and makes you feel comfortable. His staff share these same qualities and they are all very understanding and compassionate. The wait times vary, however when it is your turn, he is very thorough. It is worth the wait.
    Bobbie — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689643801
    Education & Certifications

    • 2002|Hartford Hosp-University Conn|Henry Ford Hosp
    • Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
    • University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munawar Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi works at Kentucky Spine And Pain Care in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqi’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.