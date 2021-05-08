Overview

Dr. Muneel Abbas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamson, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Abbas works at Williamson Memorial Hospital Emrgnc in Williamson, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.