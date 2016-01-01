Overview

Dr. Muneer Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Khan works at ROGER E. SMITH JR. MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.