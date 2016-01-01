Overview of Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD

Dr. Muneera Atcha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Atcha works at SVMC Sleep/Wake & Rheumatology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.