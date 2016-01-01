See All Psychiatrists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Munibur Khan, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Jackson Heights, NY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Munibur Khan, MD

Dr. Munibur Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Khan works at Legacy Medical Pllc in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Pllc
    3741 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 402-6342
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Munibur Medical LLC
    8542 Midland Pkwy, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-8173
  3. 3
    Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center
    760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Munibur Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477620466
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munibur Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Psychosis and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

