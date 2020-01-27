Overview of Dr. Munier Nazzal, MB CHB

Dr. Munier Nazzal, MB CHB is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH.



Dr. Nazzal works at The University Of Toledo Heart And Vascular Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.