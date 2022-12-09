Overview

Dr. Munif Alkouz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Alkouz works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.