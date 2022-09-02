See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Munif Hussain, DO

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Munif Hussain, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Hussain works at City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc
    1865 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 248-7800
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Rehabilitation Consultants New York Inc.
    275 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 518-1999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Impetigo
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Impetigo

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Munif Hussain, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Munif Hussain, DO?
    About Dr. Munif Hussain, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598184756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munif Hussain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

