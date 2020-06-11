Dr. Munir Janmohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janmohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munir Janmohamed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 230, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Very kind and caring doctor who takes the time to ensure the best decisions are made for his patients.
- University of California at Fresno- (UCSF-Fresno)- Cardiovascular|University of California at San Francisco- (UCSF)- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology|University of Southern California (USC)- Heart Failure Research|University of Southe
- LSU-Lafayette, LA
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Janmohamed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janmohamed has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janmohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
