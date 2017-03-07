Overview

Dr. Munir Nazir, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Nazir works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.