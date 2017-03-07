Dr. Munir Nazir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munir Nazir, MD
Overview
Dr. Munir Nazir, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (201) 473-3468MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazir?
One of the most amazing doctors I have ever met. Being a high risk doctor in jersey city Medicak Center, I was blessed to have met him during my pregnancy. He truly cared about my sensitive situation and did all the testings needed to provide me detailed answers. He even recommended surgeons for me and called them for scheduling himself. God bless you Dr. Nazir, you are a gift for mothers and their children.
About Dr. Munir Nazir, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp-Suny
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nazir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazir has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.