Dr. Munir Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at WOODLANDS SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.