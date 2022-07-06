See All Hand Surgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. Munir Shah, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (94)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Munir Shah, MD

Dr. Munir Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at WOODLANDS SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Woodlands Pain Consultants PA
    1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 367-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Wrist Fracture
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Trigger Finger Release
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Replacement
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Hand Tendon Repair
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Wrist Fusion
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jul 06, 2022
    In 2018 I consulted with Dr. Shah about bilateral shoulder pain. After reviewing my MRI reports, he suggested that physical therapy would be the best route. I was stunned because I fully expected that he would recommend steroidal injections. Instead, he sent me to a physical therapy group in the same building (sadly, they are no longer there). WOW. The therapist basically had me perform exercises with thick rubber bands; exercises I am well acquainted with from 40+ years of intensive gym work. I just had never used rubber bands before, only dumbbells. Dr. Shah is concerned about the patient and not about how much he can grab from insurance. He could have made much more money by performing steroidal injections, but instead chose a very wise path for me. The shoulders are still doing well in 2022. Occasionally I feel slight twinges of pain, this being perfectly normal for a long-term athlete who did innumerable repetitions of shoulder press exercises. G.L. Burton, A Highlander
    Gwen — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Munir Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972507960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at WOODLANDS SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

