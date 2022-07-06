Dr. Munir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munir Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Munir Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Woodlands Pain Consultants PA1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2018 I consulted with Dr. Shah about bilateral shoulder pain. After reviewing my MRI reports, he suggested that physical therapy would be the best route. I was stunned because I fully expected that he would recommend steroidal injections. Instead, he sent me to a physical therapy group in the same building (sadly, they are no longer there). WOW. The therapist basically had me perform exercises with thick rubber bands; exercises I am well acquainted with from 40+ years of intensive gym work. I just had never used rubber bands before, only dumbbells. Dr. Shah is concerned about the patient and not about how much he can grab from insurance. He could have made much more money by performing steroidal injections, but instead chose a very wise path for me. The shoulders are still doing well in 2022. Occasionally I feel slight twinges of pain, this being perfectly normal for a long-term athlete who did innumerable repetitions of shoulder press exercises. G.L. Burton, A Highlander
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972507960
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.