Dr. Munira Dudhbhai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Lewisville Women's Care, LLP541 W Main St Ste 180, Lewisville, TX 75057
Lewisville Women's Care560 W Main St Ste 107, Lewisville, TX 75057
Medical City Lewisville
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudhbhai?
This is no joke when I say I stay in Texas or I will fly back here just to see this doctor. She is a guru and so wonderful. I just love her! I've never trusted a doctor so much after several bad experiences with them she has been the only one I truly trust and have bonded with to keep coming back. She always knows what's wrong and if she can't she sends me to the proper places that can. Her recommendations have been with other equally amazing doctors. She definitely creates an honest safe space and j value her opinions and advice so much. I totally recommend. She's amazing.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
29 years of experience
English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Lutheran Medical Center, SUNY Downstate NY
Grant Medical College
Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College
Dr. Dudhbhai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
