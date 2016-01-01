Dr. Munira Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munira Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Munira Mehta, MD
Dr. Munira Mehta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Capital Endocrine & Diabetes1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 765-7806
Baylor College Of Medicine7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Munira Mehta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205129350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
