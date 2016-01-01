Overview of Dr. Munira Mehta, MD

Dr. Munira Mehta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes.



Dr. Mehta works at Capital Endocrine & Diabetes in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.