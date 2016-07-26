See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Munish Batra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Munish Batra, MD

Dr. Munish Batra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with St Luke'S Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center

Dr. Batra works at Coastal Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Plastic Surgeons
    12264 El Camino Real Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 847-0800
  2. 2
    Temecula Valley Day Surgery and Pain Therapy
    25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 567-6330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Aging
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Aging

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Hemet, CA — Jul 26, 2016
    
    About Dr. Munish Batra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497847875
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke'S Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
