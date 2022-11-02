Dr. Munish Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munish Goyal, MD
Overview
Dr. Munish Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Shelby Baptist Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Locations
Cardiology Specialists of Birmingham2700 10th Ave S Ste 305, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7100
Heart South Cardiovascular Group PC1022 1st St N Ste 500, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goyal & team have given husband & myself excellent care for 6 years now. They’re like our medical family. I’m so glad he was the recommended doctor from ER those years ago.
About Dr. Munish Goyal, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
