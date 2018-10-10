Overview of Dr. Munish Gupta, MD

Dr. Munish Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.