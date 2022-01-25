Overview of Dr. Munish Shastri, MD

Dr. Munish Shastri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shastri works at Eastern Connectitcut Medical Professionals in Manchester, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.