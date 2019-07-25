Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munjed Salem, DPM
Overview of Dr. Munjed Salem, DPM
Dr. Munjed Salem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
- 1 632 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 547-0123
-
2
Active Foot and Ankle of Carolina Pllc1076 Us Highway 17 S, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 333-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salem is a kind and caring doctor always taking time to listen to what you want to talk about or if you have a concern. He is very thorough in checking your feet and toes and toenails and helping to get bad toenails much better.
About Dr. Munjed Salem, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1558681197
