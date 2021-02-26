Overview

Dr. Munni Selagamsetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Selagamsetty works at Internal Medicine Of The Rockies in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.