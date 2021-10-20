Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD
Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Munro J. Levitzky M.d. PC161 Madison Ave Rm 6W, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitzky is an exceptional doctor. I spent many years in the health industry where one of the things I learned was how to determine who is a competent physician as compared to an exceptional doctor. I know the difference. I have been under the care of Dr. Levitzky for more than 30 years. I would never recommend anyone else to my family or friends.
- Ophthalmology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1902997695
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitzky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitzky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitzky has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitzky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitzky.
