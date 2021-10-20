See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD

Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Levitzky works at Levitzky & Levitzky Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Levitzky's Office Locations

    Munro J. Levitzky M.d. PC
    161 Madison Ave Rm 6W, New York, NY 10016
(212) 725-5225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Black Eye
Exophoria
Eye Test
Heterophoria
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr. Levitzky is an exceptional doctor. I spent many years in the health industry where one of the things I learned was how to determine who is a competent physician as compared to an exceptional doctor. I know the difference. I have been under the care of Dr. Levitzky for more than 30 years. I would never recommend anyone else to my family or friends.
    Rebecca L. Seiglar — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902997695
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitzky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levitzky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levitzky works at Levitzky & Levitzky Mds in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levitzky’s profile.

    Dr. Levitzky has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitzky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitzky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitzky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitzky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

