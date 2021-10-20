Overview of Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD

Dr. Munro Levitzky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Levitzky works at Levitzky & Levitzky Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.