Overview of Dr. Munzer Arnouk, MD

Dr. Munzer Arnouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Arnouk works at St. Joseph Health in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Little Falls, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.