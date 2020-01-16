See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Murad Alam, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murad Alam, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Alam works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nmff - Dermatology Mohs
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 16, 2020
    This Dr changed my life. Having a severe case of Rosacea on my nose, he was able to surgically correct appearance back to normal. Although i was very nervous with the procedure he was able to relax me through this procedure. Not sure how I could ever thank this Dr enough, but he is truly a great surgeon.
    SS — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Murad Alam, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578553822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Univ/Skin Care Physical
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University College Physical Surgery|University Of Mi Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murad Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alam works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Alam’s profile.

    Dr. Alam has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

