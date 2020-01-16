Overview

Dr. Murad Alam, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.