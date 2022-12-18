See All Gastroenterologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Murali Alloju, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (93)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murali Alloju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Alloju works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.
    11330 Legacy Dr Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 535-5070
    Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center
    3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Indigestion
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. Alloju listed and addressed my concerns as well as my answers to his questions. A doctor that listens and acts on what he hears can be hard to find.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Murali Alloju, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
    • MCO
    • Internal Medicine &amp; Physiology Kakatiya Medical College, India M.D.
    • Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murali Alloju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alloju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alloju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alloju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alloju has seen patients for Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alloju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Alloju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alloju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alloju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alloju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

