Dr. Murali Alloju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Murali Alloju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.11330 Legacy Dr Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 535-5070
Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Alloju listed and addressed my concerns as well as my answers to his questions. A doctor that listens and acts on what he hears can be hard to find.
About Dr. Murali Alloju, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194794495
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- MCO
- Internal Medicine & Physiology Kakatiya Medical College, India M.D.
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
