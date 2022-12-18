Overview

Dr. Murali Alloju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Alloju works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.