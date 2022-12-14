Dr. Murali Dharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Dharan, MD
Overview of Dr. Murali Dharan, MD
Dr. Murali Dharan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart&Lung Center
Dr. Dharan's Office Locations
East Bay Cardiovascular Thoracic Associates2350 Pacheco St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-2600
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc2222 East St Ste 375, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-2600
East Bay Cardiovascular and Thoracic Assoc1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 120, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 676-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dharan is a wonderful and AMAZING Cardiac Surgeon. He took the time to explain my procedure and what to expect. He gave me a new lease on life and my Heart is extremely Healthy and Happy. Highly recommended !!!!!
About Dr. Murali Dharan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart&Lung Center
- Coimbatore Med Coll, Madras U|Madras Med Coll/Govt Gen Hosp|P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dharan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharan has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dharan speaks Hindi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.