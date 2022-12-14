Overview of Dr. Murali Dharan, MD

Dr. Murali Dharan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart&Lung Center



Dr. Dharan works at East Bay Cardiovascular Thoracic Associates in Concord, CA with other offices in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.