Dr. Murali Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Murali Kodali, MD
Dr. Murali Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kodali's Office Locations
Banner Family Pharmacy At Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-4100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 406-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kodali and staff is top tier. So far having a wonderful experience you can tell he cares about his patients. Dr. Kodali is very smart and professional.
About Dr. Murali Kodali, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1942260468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali speaks Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
