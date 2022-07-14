See All Hematologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Murali Kodali, MD

Hematology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Murali Kodali, MD

Dr. Murali Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kodali works at Banner Family Pharmacy At Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kodali's Office Locations

    Banner Family Pharmacy At Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center
    2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Treatment frequency
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasma Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Kodali and staff is top tier. So far having a wonderful experience you can tell he cares about his patients. Dr. Kodali is very smart and professional.
    Carlos F — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Murali Kodali, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942260468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

