Overview of Dr. Murali Kodali, MD

Dr. Murali Kodali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kodali works at Banner Family Pharmacy At Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.