Dr. Murali Macherla, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Peoria, AZ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Murali Macherla, MD

Dr. Murali Macherla, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Macherla works at Arizona Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Decortication and Pleurectomy and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macherla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons
    13943 N 91st Ave Bldg H, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 476-5190
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona chest and Vascular surgeons
    8404 E Shea Blvd # 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 430-6602
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Aneurysm
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Aneurysm
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Needle Aponeurotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Macherla was recommended to do my thoracic surgery. He explained exactly what was going to be done. I found him very caring and attentive. My breathing has much improved and I am grateful.
    About Dr. Murali Macherla, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1750487153
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University/Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine|University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murali Macherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macherla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macherla has seen patients for Aneurysm, Decortication and Pleurectomy and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macherla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Macherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macherla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

