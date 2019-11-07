See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO

Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Maheswaran works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maheswaran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7277
  2. 2
    MultiCare South Hill Clinic
    16515 Meridian E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912984139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maheswaran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maheswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheswaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

