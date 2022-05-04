Dr. Murali Muppala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muppala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Muppala, MD
Overview
Dr. Murali Muppala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Lpg Pulmonary At Metro13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muppala's demeanor is very calming and assuring. I have confidence in him.
About Dr. Murali Muppala, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932155512
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Trenton Affil Hosps
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
