Overview of Dr. Murali Veeramachaneni, MD

Dr. Murali Veeramachaneni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Veeramachaneni works at Dr. Ruben V. Mendoza MD, PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.