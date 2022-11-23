Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD
Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beeram works at
Dr. Beeram's Office Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2503
- 2 4383 Medical Dr Ste 3052, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700
Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beeram has always (over 5 years) been both kind and thorough with me. He is a knowledgeable, caring doctor who explains all results and treatment options thoroughly.
About Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265426282
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beeram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beeram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beeram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beeram has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beeram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beeram speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.