Dr. Murat Altinay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Murat Altinay, MD
Dr. Murat Altinay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Altinay works at
Dr. Altinay's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Whenever I told him the meds weren't working, he was more than happy to talk things out and explain what my options are. He always starts off with the low dose and then works his way up. Dude knows what he's doing. I've seen plenty of psychiatrists before. I've had to change plenty of times because all of my symptoms were brushed off as just being "moody" or "needing a change of attitude". He explains well what the medications do, and doesn't sign you up with overpriced name-brand meds. He doesn't like to waste time either, which I appreciate because I'm very busy. TLDR, He listens, he gives you the best prices, and explains what everything does and what to look out for.
About Dr. Murat Altinay, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1396068144
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
