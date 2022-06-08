Dr. Murat Karatepe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karatepe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murat Karatepe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Murat Karatepe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Ocean Cardiovascular LLC25 Mule Rd Unit B2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-9005
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-9005
- Community Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Every time I go to see Dr. Karatepe it is a excellent experience. He is very knowledgeable, kind, friendly and very in tune with my health care needs. He is by far the best cardiologist I've ever been to. I feel I'm in the best hands. I would recommend him to everyone.
- Cardiology
- English, Turkish
Dr. Karatepe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karatepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karatepe has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karatepe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karatepe speaks Turkish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Karatepe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karatepe.
