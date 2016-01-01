Dr. Murat Polar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murat Polar, MD
Overview of Dr. Murat Polar, MD
Dr. Murat Polar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Polar's Office Locations
Visiting Physicians Association9001 Wesleyan Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 497-5530
Journey Rd. Treatment Centers1201 N Post Rd Ste 4, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 405-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Murat Polar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1558437426
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polar accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polar speaks Turkish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Polar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.